Pep Guardiola Explains Crystal Palace's Tactical Set-up in Man City Upset

Pep Guardiola has broken down exactly how Crystal Palace managed to pull off a shock 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Connor Gallagher ensured victory for Palace, as the Eagles ended a five-game winless run in spectacular style.

Manchester City's hopes of mounting a comeback were dealt a significant blow just before half-time, as referee Andre Marriner showed a red card to Aymeric Laporte for a foul on Zaha.

Pep Guardiola's side thought that they had equalised on the 60th minute, but Gabriel Jesus' fine goal was disallowed for a Phil Foden offside in the build-up.

The defeat was Manchester City's second in the league this season, as they fell five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who earned a comfortable 3-0 win away at Newcastle at the weekend.

It was the sixth time this season that the Blues had failed to score, and according to Pep Guardiola, "many many things" went wrong on Saturday afternoon.

Reflecting on the 2-0 defeat post-match, Guardiola said, "We need to do everything right but the players showed character. Unfortunately it went wrong in many many things.”

"We conceded the goal early on so how many chances they had? The goal and no more. It is quite similar to the last seasons when Crystal Palace came here under Roy Hodgson, lost one and drew one."

"The keeper took the momentum and then long balls and they defended really well with solidarity and defend the gaps and block the shots."

"We didn’t have many chances in the first half but we had enough to score. At the end the counter-attack anything can happen.”

Manchester City, who also crashed out of the Carabao Cup last week, will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League next weekend, when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra