Pep Guardiola Explains Man City Tactical Tweak Against Leicester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has outlined the tactical change that helped his side claim a 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions made it three wins on the spin with a narrow win over the Foxes, who gave Pep Guardiola's side a run for their money with a resilient display at the King Power Stadium.

Despite enjoying a majority of possession for the first 45 minutes, Pep Guardiola's side struggled to find a way past a well-organised side, who beat City in the Community Shield in August.

Though a clever finish from Bernardo Silva just past the hour mark helped the Sky Blues to an important win in the east Midlands, Guardiola made a minor change in his side's attack against the FA Cup winners.

The Catalan boss decided to operate both Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish on the left side of attack for a large chunk of the clash, which caused havoc among the Leicester defence at time during the tie.

“I like to have one or two players in the side who go to the natural side. So, when Jack Grealish plays right and Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) plays right, every movement in behind is not on the proper foot, they have to turn," said the 50-year-old, as quoted by City's official website.

“The first action we had when Jack (Grealish) playing with Bernardo (Silva) - he dribbled and made a cross. Before, the winger the wingers always played, right footed, left side, left footed last side, but the last few years, we have had the tendency to have a right foot on the left and a left foot on the right.

“At least one or two of the three (in attack) need to be on the natural foot to be effective in the final third. They can play both sides, of course. Bernardo (Silva) prefers to play on the right, so it can happen."

However, Guardiola did go on to admit that Leicester caused his side their own share of problems in attack, as Jamie Vardy, who has a sensational scoring record against City, had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

“We suffered sometimes because they defend deep and use the counter-attack," added Guardiola.

“With (Kasper) Schmeichel, they have the quality to put the ball in the right spots, and after they make the movements with the full-backs, they move outside with (Jamie) Vardy in behind."

