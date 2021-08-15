Pep Guardiola Explains Man City Team Selection to Face Tottenham

Manchester City visit Tottenham in their opening-day clash of the new Premier League campaign, as Pep Guardiola's side begin the defense of their league crown with a tricky test in north London.

The Sky Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield last week, and the onus will be on City to get off to a strong start after the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all bagged comfortable wins on Saturday.

Upon the announcement of the City starting XI to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side, City boss Pep Guardiola has explained his team selection ahead of the 4:30 PM (UK) kick-off.

Manchester City XI to face Tottenham: Ederson; João Cancelo, Nathan Aké, Rúben Dias, Benjamin Mendy; İlkay Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres

Bench: Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva

On the team selection, Guardiola said: "Some people get the condition back quicker. I'm pretty sure Kyle (Walker) could have played, John (Stones) arrived in perfect condition, Aymeric (Laporte) arrive so good on weight and body fat," as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"It's just the first Premier League fixture, there's 38 games and they (the squad) know everyone is going to be involved. Today, we decide and hopefully we can do a good game.

“Raz (Raheem Sterling)has a special physical quality. His recovery and muscular issues are exceptional, others need more time. The selection today is more thinking for the guys that have been here from the beginning."

The Catalan boss further spoke about Jack Grealish, who has been handed his full-debut for City after completing a record-breaking move to the Premier League champions from Aston Villa last week.

Guardiola added: "Jack (Grealish) is not going to solve our problems or good things. We involve him in the way we want to play and be part of something. After that the quality he has helps him to be involved in the game as much as possible.

"He (Grealish) has to be himself. we will wait for him. He didn't come for one or two games, he come for many years. Maybe he adapts quicker, or maybe we adapt to him, but we are going to wait."

