Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Explains Reasoning Behind Making No Substitutions in Manchester City's Draw Against Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola has explained why he decided against making any changes on Monday evening as Manchester City dropped two vital points in the race for the Premier League title in a frustrating 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

It was an evening to forget for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in south-east London as Crystal Palace valiantly held out for a point against the Premier League leaders to throw the Premier League title race further wide open.

The Eagles were defensively resolute and posed a great threat on the counter throughout the clash, with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Conor Gallagher and Jean-Philippe Mateta slicing the City defence open on many occasions.

Liverpool now have the opportunity to move within touching distance of the Sky Blues on Wednesday night, after City dropped points for the third time in seven Premier League outings in their league run-in.

imago1010615658h

The Premier League champions, who face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final next weekend, succumbed to successive goalless draws after their Champions League tie with Sporting Lisbon last week, with 18 missed chances against Patrick Vieira's men at Selhurst Park.

imago1010615875h

Pep Guardiola opted to name the same lineup from his side's 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United, though the Catalan chose not to make any substitutions despite City's desperate need to find a winning goal against Palace.

Mahrez vs palace Away

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan were all available to Guardiola, with Sterling having scored seven goals in 12 appearances ahead of the clash against the Eagles. 

The Manchester City manager explained why he did not introduce fresh legs at any point in his side's draw on Monday evening, stating that he was satisfied by the efforts made by the starting XI in attack and found no reason to make personnel changes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I was thinking about that (making substitutions) but the guys who were playing were playing good and the game was in a high, high rhythm, so today we decided to stay with those guys," Guardiola said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports

Bernardo Silva missed two glorious chances on the night, while Joao Cancelo rattled the post and Aymeric Laporte came close to breaking the deadlock with a header in the closing stages. 

Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones all tried their luck from long-range too, but the Blues had to settle for a point in a frustrating trip to the south.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Palmer x Pep Cover
News

Cole Palmer Highlights Pep Guardiola Reason on Why 'It Means So Much' to Break Into Manchester City First-Team

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Palmer vs Swindon Town
News

"Something I Will Never Forget" - Manchester City Youngster Reveals Premier League Debut Was 'A Dream Come True'

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010615875h
News

"We Wanted the Six-Point Advantage Over Liverpool" Bernardo Silva Reflects on Disappointing Crystal Palace Stalemate

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1010615875h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Thoughts on Premier League Title Race After Crystal Palace Draw

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1010616460h
News

Bernardo Silva Sends Warning to Liverpool in Premier League Title Race After Crystal Palace Draw

By Harry Winters11 hours ago
Pep vs Palace Away
News

Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City 'Played Really Good' Despite Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace

By Adam Booker11 hours ago
Mahrez vs palace Away
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Edward Burnett12 hours ago
imago1010413398h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall15 hours ago