Pep Guardiola Explains Reasoning Behind Making No Substitutions in Manchester City's Draw Against Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola has explained why he decided against making any changes on Monday evening as Manchester City dropped two vital points in the race for the Premier League title in a frustrating 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

It was an evening to forget for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in south-east London as Crystal Palace valiantly held out for a point against the Premier League leaders to throw the Premier League title race further wide open.

The Eagles were defensively resolute and posed a great threat on the counter throughout the clash, with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Conor Gallagher and Jean-Philippe Mateta slicing the City defence open on many occasions.

Liverpool now have the opportunity to move within touching distance of the Sky Blues on Wednesday night, after City dropped points for the third time in seven Premier League outings in their league run-in.

IMAGO / PA Images The Premier League champions, who face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final next weekend, succumbed to successive goalless draws after their Champions League tie with Sporting Lisbon last week, with 18 missed chances against Patrick Vieira's men at Selhurst Park. IMAGO / Sportimage Pep Guardiola opted to name the same lineup from his side's 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United, though the Catalan chose not to make any substitutions despite City's desperate need to find a winning goal against Palace.

IMAGO / PA Images Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan were all available to Guardiola, with Sterling having scored seven goals in 12 appearances ahead of the clash against the Eagles.

The Manchester City manager explained why he did not introduce fresh legs at any point in his side's draw on Monday evening, stating that he was satisfied by the efforts made by the starting XI in attack and found no reason to make personnel changes.

"I was thinking about that (making substitutions) but the guys who were playing were playing good and the game was in a high, high rhythm, so today we decided to stay with those guys," Guardiola said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Bernardo Silva missed two glorious chances on the night, while Joao Cancelo rattled the post and Aymeric Laporte came close to breaking the deadlock with a header in the closing stages.

Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones all tried their luck from long-range too, but the Blues had to settle for a point in a frustrating trip to the south.

