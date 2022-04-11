Pep Guardiola Explains Why Gabriel Jesus DESERVES to Play A LOT for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained why he ultimately decided to start Gabriel Jesus in the mammoth Premier League clash against Liverpool, as he described the Brazilian goalscorer as a 'fantastic person' after the match.

Perhaps one of the most underappreciated facets of Gabriel Jesus’ Manchester City career is his knack for stepping up in the big moments, and once again, that was showcased at the weekend.

From his sublime dink against Southampton to clinch a record 100 points for Manchester City in the 2017/18 Premier League season, to his incredible pair of displays against Real Madrid in both legs of the Champions League last-16 in the 2019/20 campaign, the Brazilian thrives when the world is watching.

The same pattern has continued this term, and after strikes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, the 25-year old justified his surprise selection against Liverpool with a brilliantly taken finish past Alisson to give the hosts the lead for the second time in the match following Diogo Jota’s leveller.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s men, Pep Guardiola revealed why he took the decision to start Gabriel Jesus in his first Premier League game since New Year’s Day. IMAGO / Sportimage “Gabriel (Jesus) deserves to play a lot because he’s a fantastic person," Pep Guardiola began, before listing other Manchester City players who apply to the same reasoning. "(Ilkay Gundogan) Gundo and (Fernandinho) Dinho and Aleks (Zinchenko)." "Today, for the quality they (Liverpool) have, we thought we could find space with these players. Maybe next Saturday, we change for the way they pressed today. For the demanding of the team we have to play, not because I prefer these players." IMAGO / Sportimage

Ultimately, the Catalan coach’s bold call was justified, as the Brazilian international was one of the vital performances in Manchester City’s fluid front three, alongside Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

While many expected Gabriel Jesus to slot in as a natural number nine, he expertly followed Pep Guardiola’s instructions of interchanging as both a right-winger as well as a striker throughout the contest.

From a defensive standpoint, the former Palmeiras man was his typical all-action self, which helped Manchester City from halting the best attacking side in the country this term.

Gabriel Jesus’ willingness to wait his turn and always fight for a place makes him one of City’s most key squad players, and Pep Guardiola’s decision to reward the diligent forward’s patience was vindicated on Sunday afternoon.

