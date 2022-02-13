Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Explains Why He Made Five Changes to His Manchester City Team in Norwich Victory

Pep Guardiola has spoken at length about why squad rotation is key and how his players adapt to his habit of constantly chopping and changing his starting XI throughout the season.

While several Manchester City fans took to social media to express their frustration at the string of changes made by Pep Guardiola against Norwich City, the final score was a timely reminder that the manager always knows best.

He made five changes to the side that started against Brentford, with Nathan Aké, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, and Ilkay Gundogan coming into the fold - with some feeling that the Catalan’s decision to rest several key players could backfire at Carrow Road.

However, a much-changed line-up did the business, as the Premier League champions ran riot against Norwich City with a 4-0 win.

As quoted by ManCity.com, Pep Guardiola emphasized the importance of squad rotation after his side’s latest victory.

We play all these years seriously and today, they proved it again. When Aleks doesn’t play because Joao is in top form, they accept it. They don’t have to convince me or their teammates of their quality, they have to perform well."

The Catalan continued, "We have a lot of competitions and everyone must be involved. We played three days ago before and will play again in three days- we need fresh legs. These guys proved they can play in any game

With Manchester City being in contention on three separate fronts this season, chopping and changing the starting XI to keep the squad both physically and mentally fresh is one of the most crucial elements of the Catalan tactician’s job.

It is music to the ears of the City supporters to discover how patient and hungry the players constantly are to make an impact as and when is needed for Pep Guardiola’s side.

