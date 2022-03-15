Pep Guardiola Explains Why It is Difficult to Find Players Like Manchester City Star Who Thrives on the Big Stage

Manchester City manager has hailed Riyad Mahrez's ability to make the difference on the big stage for the Premier League champions this season ahead of a tricky test away at Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Riyad Mahrez is likely to return to the lineup at Selhurst Park after being rested in Manchester City's stalemate with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Etihad Stadium last week.

The Algeria international has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form since the start of the campaign and has been Pep Guardiola's biggest asset for crucial European ties since City's run to their first-ever Champions League final last term.

Mahrez, who has registered 28 direct goal contributions this season, has made himself next to irreplaceable in the Manchester City side, who have relied heavily on the 31-year-old's exploits in front of goal in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team squad.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Ahead of a tricky league meeting with Crystal Palace, Guardiola hailed Mahrez's impact in big games for his side and why the winger is a part of a rare breed of talent. Twitter: if2is “I try to push him (Mahrez) a lot. He likes to play in the biggest stages. It’s difficult to find that and players like him," the Manchester City manager said, as quoted by the club's official website. IMAGO / NurPhoto After having a rather quiet game in the first-half against Manchester United last week, Mahrez rose to the occasion as he has done countless times this season by grabbing a sumptuous brace against City's local rivals to cap a fine 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

“We struggle together because I know the quality he (Mahrez) has and he’s a player I admire for the fact he handles the pressure," Guardiola added.

“Not just me, the whole club has an incredibly high opinion of him (Mahrez) and his quality, no doubt about that.”

Following City's stylish triumph over Manchester United, Guardiola conceded that Mahrez has always possessed the quality that is being showcased on a consistent basis in terms of numbers this season, downplaying his own role in unlocking the former Leicester man's potential.

"You are mistaken with what you said about improving players. Riyad (Mahrez) was the best player when they won the league at Leicester," the 51-year-old said.

"The quality belongs to them. I just try as a manager to make them feel together and the movements they do together can increase their abilities."

