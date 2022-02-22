Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Explains Why Manchester City's Premier League Title Run-In Will Be 'Difficult' Following Tottenham Loss

Pep Guardiola suggested that it was 'normal' for his Manchester City side to be outdone by Tottenham in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

It is safe to label Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend as an upset.

With Antonio Conte’s side losing three successive league games before taking on the Premier League champions, it looked set in stone that Manchester City were going to punish the visitors at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the north Londoners pulled off what has looked nothing less than a seemingly impossible task in recent months by bringing the league leaders' 15-game unbeaten streak to an end with a spirited counter-attacking display in the east side of Manchester.

Regardless, after his side suffered a crushing late blow with Harry Kane scoring the winner for Tottenham in the final moments of the clash, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explained why the result was far from an anomaly in their title run-in.

It’s normal (to lose), especially in the Premier League," Guardiola said in his post-match press conference on Saturday evening, as quoted by the official club website

Read More

"The teams at the bottom won all their games (at the weekend). Everyone fights for everything, so it will be difficult. We know it.

"Today (it) happened, we lost a game, we were close to a draw, maybe a win. Congratulations to Tottenham. We will recover this week and onto the next game.

"We have to fight for every game and every game, we will try to win. We have to make a lot of points to be (Premier League) champions and that is what we will try to do."

Guardiola’s perspective in terms of looking ahead and showing fight after adversity is exactly the kind of attitude that will determine Manchester City’s success at the end of the season

