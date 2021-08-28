Pep Guardiola Expresses Concerns Over 'Scary' Man City Schedule Ahead of International Break

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has delivered his verdict on the upcoming set of fixtures looming for his side following their 5-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

The Premier League champions have bounced back from an underwhelming start to the new campaign with successive wins at the Etihad Stadium in the past week.

After a long, gruelling 2020/21 season that saw City compete on all fronts, the club granted extended leaves of absence to several key stars who featured for their respective countries in international tournaments this summer.

With City boss Pep Guardiola having to make do with a series of academy players in pre-season, the Champions League finalists suffered a drab onset to the fresh campaign with back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Leicester City and Tottenham in the Premier League and Community Shield respectively.

After sealing a stylish 5-0 win at the expense of Arsenal on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on his side's upcoming games after the first international break of the season.

"We'll come back (from the international break) hopefully fine, and well to prepare for September. You've seen the schedule, it's scary a little bit," said the 50-year-old, as quoted by BBC Sport.

City are set to play six times in the space of 17 days in September, including key trips to face Chelsea and PSG, which would require the Manchester side to have their squad at full strength.

John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are still struggling for fitness, but for all their failures in the transfer market, City are still far better than most sides in the division as they showed on Saturday, with the quality and strength in-depth at Guardiola's disposal coming few and far between among managers across Europe.

While they remain short of an out-and-out striker, City have enough firepower in their group to find the back of the net, as they showed during the charge for their third league title under Guardiola last season.



