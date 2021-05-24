Pep Guardiola Feels Man City Have 'The Desire' To Win The Champions League Against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester City side now have 'the desire' to go on and win the Champions League, when they take on Chelsea in the final on Saturday evening.

The Blues have already picked up their fifth Premier League title and fourth consecutive Carabao Cup crown so far this season - but Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on even more.

Beating Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain on the way, Manchester City have reached their first ever Champions League final, where they will face Chelsea in Porto on Saturday night.

Being so close to the illustrious prize, Pep Guardiola is 'confident' but cautious on his side's chances.

"I never thought this was the season to get to this final," Pep Guardiola began.

"I never approach this competition at the beginning like this. We are a similar team to when we go out. Margins are a little details."

The Manchester City manager continued, "It hasn't changed much. Now we're quite satisfied to get to the final. If you don't have a huge desire to win it and know what you have to do, it won't be possible to win."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Harry Kane makes major Man City transfer hint

The Catalan boss has already acquired two of these trophies on his CV - both at his boyhood club Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola admits he can learn from these experiences for Saturday's Champions League final, but also mentions success is all down to hard work:

"I am fortunate alongside many people to have in my career. To arrive one time to try and win it is great, it doesn't mean you have to win it every season. Most of the time you aren't there in your career."

"I don't ask anything else from my career, and I'm sure I won't ask anything more. Just work, try to arrive in the last stages. This year we made a good tournament, we try to play a good final. I never thought I'd live what we live with all these people as a manager. What could I ask more? I wouldn't do it."



More press conference coverage is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra