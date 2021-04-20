Pep Guardiola found out about European Super League plans 'a few hours' before announcement

Pep Guardiola found out about Manchester City's decision to join the European Super League 'a few hours' before the official announcement.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game against Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola has given us his first thoughts on the move.

When asked about how he found out about the statement he said, "Few hours before the statement was released [I found out], like my colleagues. The statement is still there, but no one speaks clearly on more details what it's going to do."

Throughout the rest of the press conference, Pep Guardiola was adamant he wants more details before formulating his own thoughts and opinions on the competition.

Manchester City's announcement - which was published at 11:30pm on Sunday night - was met by outrage from fans all over Europe.

It's now clear Pep Guardiola only knew that this message would be released a few hours before everyone else did.

Despite wanting more details, Pep Guardiola did say journalists could, "Ask whatever you want. I'll speak how I feel" - Clearly showing the Catalan boss already has some pre-conceived opinions on the format as a whole.

This news obviously derives from the announcement from it's 12 founding members - including Manchester City - to advance with plans to put the European Super League in place starting next season.

As the days go on, more and more information appears to be shared on the developing situation surrounding what is a landmark moment in football history, as the game is divided into those in favour of what is dubbed the ESL and those who oppose the plans.

