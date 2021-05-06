Pep Guardiola Gives Green Light For Man City Defender to Find New Club

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider this week, Manchester City will listen to offers for centre-back Nathan Ake this summer - just 12 months after signing the Dutchman from now Championship side Bournemouth.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider this week, Manchester City will listen to offers for centre-back Nathan Ake this summer - just 12 months after signing the Dutchman from now Championship side Bournemouth.

The 26 year-old signed for the Etihad club last August. However, due to recurring injury problems and the staggering standards set by Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake has found it difficult to break into Pep Guardiola’s first team on a consistent basis and in his natural position in the centre of defence.

According to the report, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given the green light for Nathan Ake to leave and he will be told that he is welcome to find a new club when the window opens.

READ MORE: Man City target big money move for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Manchester City away kit

Interestingly, Nathan Ake can also feature as a left-back, but Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko have cemented themselves as the rotating pair at the position for Pep Guardiola.

On top of that, the club is said to be interested in a number of left-backs in the upcoming summer window.

Unfortunately for Manchester City, Nathan Ake’s inability to get on the pitch and prove his value could likely result in the Premier League being forced into taking a financial hit on the defender, after spending a reported £40 million on him last summer.

READ MORE: Man City open to fresh talks over new contract for Riyad Mahrez

READ MORE: The key decision of one man behind the signing of Ruben Dias

Unfortunately for Ake, should his desire be to be playing week in, week out, he will likely need to look for a new club. At this moment in time, it appears there is only a fringe role available to the defender.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

