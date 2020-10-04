Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Ruben Dias’ Man City debut

Ruben Dias made an impressive debut for Manchester City on Saturday evening in their match against Leeds United - a game that ultimately ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the travelling side.

The highly-anticipated signing of the former Benfica captain assured Manchester City supporters that they could finally have a leader-like figure in the backline. Dias delivered those expectations and was vocal in controlling the defence of the team across the 90 minutes, despite being the newest addition to the squad.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola was asked about his views on Dias' debut for Manchester City. The Catalan manager heavily praised the young centre-back for his ability to adapt quickly, and lauded the maturity that he displayed on the pitch. Evidently happy with his performance, Pep Guardiola stated,

"Dias made his debut after two training sessions and away at Leeds, so not the easiest start - but he was outstanding. He gave us a sense of maturity, led the line. We are happy with his performance."

As pointed out by the commentators every five minutes during the game, Manchester City spent £65.2 million to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica in the final days of the summer transfer window. Unsurprisingly given the price tag in question, the expectations from the Portuguese defender were already high, and fans seemed content with his game tonight judging from the overall consensus on social media.

Dias himself was happy to make his debut for Manchester City, although was evidently upset about the result as per his post-match interview with the club's website. The defender assured the fans that the entire team would train with a new mentality when they come back from the international break later this month.

