Pep Guardiola Gives Injury Update Ahead Of Bournemouth Game

Pep Guardiola has been speaking at his pre Bournemouth press conference, and has given an update on which players are injured ahead of the game.

Aymeric Laporte is already out of the game as he recovers from the surgery he had at the end of last season, but Manchester City will be without two more players as they host newly promoted Bournemouth in their second league game.

A certain new signing will have to wait for his Premier League debut with Manchester City.

IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Pep Guardiola, Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are carrying injuries ahead of tomorrow's game, and will not be available for selection.

Speaking in his press conference, Pep Guardiola had this to say about the two players,

"Yeah we have Kalvin with some niggles, I don't know if he will be able, and Cole Palmer had a knock in his feet last game and is a doubt".

Kalvin Phillips came on in the 89th minute to replace Rodri against West Ham for his Manchester City Premier League debut, but it now seems he will have to wait to make his first Premier League start for Pep Guardiola's side.

Cole Palmer also came on late against West Ham to replace Kevin De Bruyne, but is now a doubt for the Bournemouth game.

Everyone else is fit and available for selection, with John Stones hoping to make a start as he returns to full fitness.

