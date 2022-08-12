Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Gives Injury Update Ahead Of Bournemouth Game

Pep Guardiola has been speaking at his pre Bournemouth press conference, and has given an update on which players are injured ahead of the game.

Aymeric Laporte is already out of the game as he recovers from the surgery he had at the end of last season, but Manchester City will be without two more players as they host newly promoted Bournemouth in their second league game.

A certain new signing will have to wait for his Premier League debut with Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips

According to Pep Guardiola, Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are carrying injuries ahead of tomorrow's game, and will not be available for selection.

Speaking in his press conference, Pep Guardiola had this to say about the two players,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Yeah we have Kalvin with some niggles, I don't know if he will be able, and Cole Palmer had a knock in his feet last game and is a doubt".

Kalvin Phillips came on in the 89th minute to replace Rodri against West Ham for his Manchester City Premier League debut, but it now seems he will have to wait to make his first Premier League start for Pep Guardiola's side.

Cole Palmer also came on late against West Ham to replace Kevin De Bruyne, but is now a doubt for the Bournemouth game.

Everyone else is fit and available for selection, with John Stones hoping to make a start as he returns to full fitness.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBournemouth

Sergio Gomez
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms That Sergio Gomez Will Be Part Of The Manchester City Squad This Season

By Elliot Thompson5 minutes ago
lloyd Kelly
Transfer Rumours

Which Bournemouth Player Would Manchester City Take?

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Demand More Than £80million For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Kabore
Transfer Rumours

Report: Olympique Marseille Interested In Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Tierney
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Plotting Late Swoop For Arsenal's Kieran Tierney

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Manchester City announce a redesigned concourse area in the South Stand of The Etihad Stadium

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sergio Gomez Arrives In North-West To Complete Manchester City Deal

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Kieran Tierney
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City May Turn Their Attention To Kieran Tierney In Left-Back Pursuit

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago