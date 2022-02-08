Pep Guardiola Gives Interesting Response to Question on His Fantastic Defensive Record

Pep Guardiola was quizzed on his excellent defensive record as coach, including with Manchester City.

From Barcelona to Bayern Munich, all the way to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's sides have always been frightening in attack.

Boasting some of the Premier League's finest records, the Catalan has tutored some of the best attackers football has ever seen - including Sergio Agüero, Robert Lewandowski, and Lionel Messi.

However, as pointed out by Guardiola himself in the past - he 'doesn't coach tackles'.

That drew massive criticism from various sections of the media, especially with his poor defensive record in his opening campaign in England.

After finishing third, Guardiola revamped his aging back-line with a host of new faces, including Kyle Walker and Danilo - and the rest is history.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of a crucial clash with Brentford in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola was asked about his incredibly solid defensive record as a coach.

The 51-year old has conceded the least goals in 9 out of the ten seasons he picked up the league title Guardiola explained it is what you do on that ball that counts in the whole team's defensive efforts.

"When you have the ball that is the best way to defend," the boss explained.

"The less the opponent has it the less chance they have to score. Fulham have the most time with the ball in the Championship so it's the same there."

Enjoying a successful season so far, it is no surprise Manchester City's solid defensive showings have seen them top the table in February.

