Pep Guardiola Gives Major Injury Update on Kyle Walker and John Stones Just Days Before Real Madrid Clash

After Manchester City's victory against Leeds United, Pep Guardiola revealed he remains unsure about when the injured duo of Kyle Walker and John Stones will become available.

While Manchester City find themselves in pole position to retain the Premier League title and reach a second successive Champions League final, things are far from ideal on the injury front for the English giants.

For starters, Kyle Walker picked up an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid at the start of April and has almost been out of action for a month.

His defensive teammate John Stones also suffered a recent muscular injury in their 3-0 win against Brighton.

And while was risked to start against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, an early substitution indicated that the England international is still yet to reach full speed from a fitness perspective.

After his side’s latest 4-0 victory against Leeds, Pep Guardiola gave an injury update on the progress made by both Walker and Stones.

I cannot answer you (about Walker and Stones)," he stated, as quoted by Manchester City’s official website.

"At Tuesday's press conference (before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid), we will have more information about that - we will see."

As the Sky Blues travel to defend their slender 4-3 lead against the undisputed kings of the Champions League, the hope remains that their injured pair are ready in time for the titanic contest.

Walker, in particular, was solely missed in the opening leg as Fernandinho was particularly culpable for the in-form Vinicius Jr’s strike. 

Despite Joao Cancelo's availability to start at right-back in the second leg following suspension, the Englishman’s searing pace and defensive stability would be worth its weight in gold against the skilful Brazilian.

In Stones' case, City can consider themselves fortunate that they have a defender of Aymeric Laporte's caliber that is fit and firing. On Saturday, he showcased against Leeds why he is considered amongst the best centre-backs in the world.

