Pep Guardiola Gives Manchester City Stars Week Off Ahead of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool Fixtures

The Manchester City stars who have not received a call-up for international duty have been given the week off by manager Pep Guardiola ahead of a tricky run of fixtures in the Premier League and Europe in April.

Pep Guardiola's men sealed a FA Cup semi-final meeting with Liverpool at Wembley in April ahead of the international break with a statement 4-1 thumping of Southampton at the weekend, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all getting on the scoresheet.

A cluster of Manchester City first-team and academy players have been called up for international duty ahead of the business end of the campaign, with the likes of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias notably missing out.

Ederson recently withdrew from the Brazil squad ahead of games against Chile and Bolivia with gastroenteritis, though the 28-year-old goalkeeper is expected to recover in time to be available for Manchester City's trip to face Burnley at Turf Moor in April. As per a report by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Manchester City players who have not been called up to international duty have been given the week off to rest and recover ahead of what is certainly the most crucial part of the season for the five-time Premier League champions. Despite being top of the Premier League amid Liverpool's resurgence in recent months, City - who were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace in their most recent league outing - have been far from their usual, flowing best since their 3-2 loss to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in February. The Blues are set to face Liverpool in a top-of-the-league, heavyweight league clash at the Etihad Stadium either side of Champions League quarter-final ties with Atletico Madrid in the space of eight days when they return to action in April.

With Liverpool looking set to push the reigning champions all the way in the title race, Guardiola will be keen to keep some of his most important players fit and firing as he soon hopes to call Ruben Dias back from a hamstring injury sustained in his side's FA Cup win over Peterborough in early March.

