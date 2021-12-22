Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Gives ‘Official Invitation’ to Man City Legend to Join Coaching Staff

    Pep Guardiola has reportedly given an ‘official invitation’ to Manchester City legend and current midfielder Fernandinho to join his coaching staff.
    With Rodri staking his claim to become the outright best defensive midfielder in Europe at present, Fernandinho has had to watch his successor shining from the sidelines.

    The Manchester City skipper has been phased into a back-up role ever since the Spanish international’s arrival in 2019 and it is especially telling this season, with the Brazilian only making three Premier League starts for the current league leaders.

    Signing a one-year extension in June 2021, the Brazilian’s greatest strengths are what he brings to the table in terms of leadership and experience in the dressing room.

    However, as per the information of Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Fernandinho has received an ‘official invitation’ from Pep Guardiola to work as a part of his staff after he announces his retirement.

    Further details suggest that at this moment in time, the seasoned veteran has not yet decided ‘if he will continue to play’ next summer.

    According to a recent report, Fernandinho has been linked with a hugely speculative January switch to Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.

    However, the same report claims there is not even a ‘minimal chance’ that the 36-year old leaves City for a return to Brazil in January. It also states that this applies to a move to the Brazilian giants as well as ‘any other club in the world’ in January.

    With the respect Fernandinho commands in the dressing, combined with rapport within the current Manchester City squad, working under Pep Guardiola in the future looks like a match made in heaven.

