Pep Guardiola Gives Positive Update On Kalvin Phillips Shoulder Injury

IMAGO / PA Images

Pep Guardiola has given an update on Kalvin Phillips regarding the shoulder injury he has to have surgery on.

Kalvin Phillips is unfortunately injured again for Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola has been speaking about the injury in a recent interview. 

The England international dislocated his shoulder in training last week, and is now a major doubt for Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming World Cup in November.

The injury is a recurring one, and the surgery is now vital for Kalvin Phillips to avoid repeats of the problem in the future.

Kalvin Phillips

Pep Guardiola thinks Kalvin Phillips could make the World Cup squad.

Pep Guardiola has detailed that he does not know how long Phillips will be out for, but that he could make the World Cup squad.

Speaking on the injury, the Spanish manager had the following to say regarding Kalvin Phillips.

"I don’t know (how long he will be out) I’m not a doctor - but in a good way he can arrive for the World Cup. The doctor said the only solution right now is to do what he has to do. Now it will be not long but a little bit longer."

"Every time it's out (the shoulder), it's out and doctors (say that) when you have three or four times (where) it's out (with) the shoulder, the only solution is to have surgery."

Kalvin Phillips requires surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

The injury first occurred for Phillips in 2021, and due to the fact it has happened so many times now, the player is forced to have the surgery to correct the problem once and for all.

Unfortunate for Kalvin Phillips, but the good news is their is a chance he can make the World Cup.

