Pep Guardiola Gives Sarcastic Response to Manchester City Team Selection Questions

Pep Guardiola has justified his team selection against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final and explained how his changes were key to Manchester City's 3-0 win against Brighton.

Before and after Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final, Pep Guardiola received criticism from plenty of the club’s fanbase for his team selection.

Apart from the understandable injury omissions of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, and Ilkay Gundogan, several Sky Blues fans failed to understand why key players such as Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Ederson were not picked for the tie at Wembley Stadium.

One of Guardiola’s changes, Zack Steffen, gifted Sadio Mané a goal and Jurgen Klopp’s men eventually went on to make the score 3-0 in the 45th minute.

After his side’s return to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph against Brighton & Hove Albion, the City boss explained the logic behind his team selection while discussing John Stones’ muscle problem.

"When the people talk about my magnificent selection against Liverpool, it is many times for that reason. Honestly, do you think against Liverpool, Kevin could have played? He could not play," the manager stated. "Sometimes the decisions are like this. I said yesterday in the press conference that if you want to be in all the competitions, the only way to survive and go through is to have the players fit.

"I didn't want to take a risk because the Premier League is so important," he concluded.



This is not the first time that Guardiola has defended his divisive team selection from last Saturday.

He previously revealed that a major reason behind why he picked a second-string side against Liverpool is due to the advice given to him by the club doctors and physios.

With Nathan Aké and John Stones going off injured during the contest, the Catalan will have to constantly make changes to his side to ensure no other key players are missing during their season-defining end of the campaign.

However, Guardiola's decision not to risk playing key assets such as Kevin De Bruyne was worth its weight in gold as its impossible to imagine City taking all the three points home if the brilliant Belgian ended up missing the game against Graham Potter's men.

