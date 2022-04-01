Pep Guardiola Gives Strong One Word Response to Question About Title Race With Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has insisted Manchester City are just focussing on their next game when answering questions on the Premier League title race.

After all the twists and turns of an epic Premier League title race, just one point separates Manchester City and Liverpool going into the final nine fixtures of the season.

The Blues put together a 12-game winning run between November and January to assert their dominance on the league, while Liverpool's late surge has fired them back into contention.

The two teams meet next Sunday in what is shaping up to be one of the games of the season, but first, City have to navigate past a strong and resilient Burnley side, still scrapping to avoid relegation.

In a way, it is probably not surprising that Pep Guardiola responded to a question on the title-race with one word.

IMAGO / PA Images "Burnley..." he told reporters. IMAGO / PA Images Focussing simply on the next game has been a theme of Guardiola's tenure at the Etihad Stadium and he knows, if they take the eye off the ball, anyone in the Premier League can deliver the hammer blow. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej "Playing after Liverpool makes no difference to us," Guardiola continued.



"By the end of the weekend, we’ll know the results. We have nine games this month. We don’t select for the next game, just to win the next one.

"We have a lot of games. Eight potential nine games. The selection is not for the next game. People come back from the national teams. It's not the first time we face it. So far we have done incredibly well."

Just before City take on Burnley at Turf Moor, Jurgen Klopp's side welcome Watford to Anfield with the opportunity to overtake the Blues and go top of the Premier League.

A much different psychological challenge for Guardiola and his players to overcome when they take on the Clarets at 3pm.

