Pep Guardiola Gives Update On John Stones And Kyle Walker Injuries

John Stones and Kyle Walker haven't travelled to Seville for the Champions League clash tomorrow, and Pep Guardiola has given an update on their conditions.

Kyle Walker limped off against Aston Villa on Saturday, so the decision for him not to board the plane as part of the travelling squad to Seville made a lot of sense.

John Stones on the other hand showed no signs of injury, and according to Simon Bajkowski actually trained yesterday morning before pulling out with the injury.

Both will miss the trip as they recover at home.

John Stones & Kyle Walker

Both players will miss the Sevilla game and possibly the Tottenham game.

Pep Guardiola detailed their injuries in his last press conference before the Manchester City squad left for Spain yesterday evening.

"Injured, both are injured. We are lucky the club give me Manuel Akanji otherwise we be in real trouble. The club moved quick to bring in another player in this positions."

 "John is not much, Kyle not much too but I don’t know if he’s ready for Saturday or Dortmund or Wolves after the international break. [Muscular?] Yes."

Many questioned Guardiola's decision to bring in a player like Manuel Akanji, but it makes a lot of sense now. John Stones and Nathan Ake are not always fit, and the Manchester City manager eluded to this in his press conference.

Read More

Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji's signing may prove to be a master stroke.

"The history for John and Nathan they aren’t quite reliable to play every week. It is what it is. Mainly because this incredible schedule for many years, the players cannot sustain it for a long time."

Both players are now likely to miss Manchester City's big clash on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, which is a massive loss for Pep Guardiola and his side.

