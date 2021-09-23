Pep Guardiola Hails Football League Forward as 'Legendary Striker'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left hugely impressed with the development of his academy players that featured in Tuesday night's 6-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers, but singled out a member of the opposition side for high praise.

Guardiola said that his youngsters played well due to their prior training with the first team. He further went on to say that playing against someone such as Akinfenwa would work wonders for the development of the EDS stars.

"They have this rhythm because they train with us. Otherwise, they could not play," explained the Catalan manager.

"It would be better if every week they could play against Wycombe. If every weekend they could play against this legendary striker, that would be the best development for these players."

Due to their respective injuries, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte were ruled out of the match, and Pep Guardiola wanted to rest Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

Thus, the Manchester City manager turned his attention towards the academy players, who undoubtedly lived up to the expectations on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola also said that City have an 'incredible generation of young players.' He also praised them for their work ethic and talents before urging them to craft a future similar to Phil Foden.

Akinfenwa also addressed Pep Guardiola's comments about him on his social media page and said that he would 'most definitely take the compliment from one of the best managers in the game.'

The Wycombe striker was also at Etihad Stadium prior to his debut on the pitch, to witness Manchester City's Champions League match against RB Leipzig while in Manchester on promotional duties.

