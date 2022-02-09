Pep Guardiola Hails Surprise Manchester City Star as the 'Best in the World'

Pep Guardiola has discussed Gabriel Jesus' newfound wide role in the Manchester City set-up, as well as the Brazilian's versatility and just what makes him such a key player for the club.

After a summer of speculation about Gabriel Jesus’ future at Manchester City, with moves to the likes of Juventus mooted in some quarters, the Brazilian has reinvented himself in commendable fashion this season.

Operating as a right-winger instead of his usual number nine position, the 24-year old has certainly thrived, with seven assists to his name in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

With only three other players in the division having superior assist numbers to the former Palmeiras man, Gabriel Jesus has been quietly doing the business in front of goal once again.

Speaking in his latest press conference ahead of his side’s clash against Brentford on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola spoke about the currently injured forward’s game in detail.

“He is a centre-forward, he can play there”, he opened.

Pep Guardiola continued, “It is true that lately, he played more out wide, where he felt comfortable, with his body shape more open. He can play in the three positions up front."

"And when we need runners and players that help a lot with our high intensity and high pressing, he is the best in the world. Thanks to him, we can stay high and be so aggressive."

"He and Phil, when they played in that position, they help us get extra rhythm for our midfield players and our back four can stay high for a long time”, the Manchester City boss explained.

The Catalan coach concluded, “He is a young player who has been decisive in these years. Gabriel helped us a lot in many things and now, he will be a father, so it is perfect.”

It’s impossible to argue with Pep Guardiola's analysis of the number of pros to Gabriel Jesus’ game, whose role in terms of pinning the opposition back with his tireless pressing and tactical flexibility makes him such an asset.

It is a reflection of how highly Pep Guardiola rates Gabriel Jesus’ superb versatility and work ethic that he spoke in such glowing terms about the often-underrated forward.

