Pep Guardiola Hails The Contribution Of One Coach During Man City's Premier League Title-Winning Campaign

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded the contribution of his assistant coach, and right-hand man, Juanma Lillo ahead of the team’s trip to Newcastle United for a Premier League showdown with the Magpies on Friday night.

Juanma Lillo joined the club in the wake of former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta leaving to take top job at fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal. In that time, many people associated with the club have attributed Lillo with playing a key role in reigniting Pep Guardiola and Manchester City’s dominance in English football.

The Manchester City boss was quick to confirm those ideas, when speaking during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon ahead of the trip to Tyneside.

“Juanma is a friend from a long time ago. I went to Mexico to train with him, I learned a lot from him when I played,” Guardiola said.

He continued, "He sees things I am not able to see and especially has something so important for me, he is an incredible optimist. Secondly, he never speaks bad about another person. Never.”

Pep Guardiola continued by appreciating Juanma Lillo’s ability to remain positive, even at the lowest points for the coaching staff and the squad earlier in the season.

“Normally in groups when you don't win, you find excuses to say bad things. Juanma is the opposite. He always sees the best things in people, positive skills in the player," he said.

Pep Guardiola went on to explain, “In bad moments, he always finds how the good is going to come in the next weeks and the next months. When you are the manager you have a lot of pressure and Juanma helps me a lot, he says the right words at the right time to me and the players sometimes.”

