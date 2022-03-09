Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Has Already Provided a Significant Hint Regarding His Manchester City XI vs Sporting CP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed some of the selection dilemmas on his hands ahead of Manchester City's last-16 second-leg tie against Sporting CP, in his latest press conference.

With the likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker ruled out of City’s second-leg against Sporting CP, there remains a major question mark around the hosts’ starting XI on Wednesday night.

Coming off the back of a high-octane clash in the Manchester Derby last Sunday, it is likely that Pep Guardiola will have to make several changes for the upcoming European fixture.

One of those omissions may include Kevin De Bruyne, as the Catalan boss revealed whether the midfield maestro is in contention to start due to being close to suspension.

Maybe not. We will see”, he briefly summed up in his latest press conference.

The Belgian was at his virtuosic best against Manchester United, coming up trumps with a brilliant brace and assist as he was recognised as the recipient of the Man of the Match award.

With his latest exploits on derby day, De Bruyne’s incredible showing served as a reminder of his untouchable big-game credentials - which could be the thinking behind why Guardiola is unwilling to risk starting his key man against Sporting.

Guardiola also expressed the dilemma on his hands in terms of which player to start at-right back against the Lisbon-based outfit, with Kyle Walker continuing to serve his three-match ban and Joao Cancelo being deemed unwell on the eve of the clash.

"I don't know. I'll think about it. Tell me solutions! Fernandinho maybe? I don't know, we have training, I will see. We have players in the academy and maybe we'll use them.”

With a host of players set to be unavailable ahead of their upcoming European fixture against Sporting, Pep Guardiola’s line-up is expected to spring a bigger surprise than usual.

