Pep Guardiola Has Revealed Why Premier League Clubs Opt for Bundesliga Managerial Appointments

Pep Guardiola has discussed why an increasing number of Premier League clubs are opting to appoint managers who have had past experiences managing in the Bundesliga.

The Manchester City manager's arrival from Bayern Munich, albeit via a short hiatus from coaching, in the summer of 2016 remains a move that has repaid the club’s vision in dividends.

The Spaniard’s time at the Etihad Stadium has been a rousing success, winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four successive Carabao Cup trophies, and guiding Manchester City to the first ever Champions League final.

Speaking during his press conference ahead of his side’s next league fixture against Southampton, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about why a host of English clubs tend to appoint managers with previous experience in the Bundesliga.

“Because they are good”, Guardiola explained in quite typical Pep Guardiola fashion.

“Why are they good? They prepare well. They have teams with quality, they prepare well with the process and the methodology. They have common patterns.”

The Manchester City manager then highlighted several stand-out managers in the Premier League that have come from a background in the German top-flight in recent years.

“Jürgen (Klopp), (Thomas) Tuchel, (Ralf) Rangnick, (Ralph) Hasenhüttl - all of them are excellent managers”, Pep Guardiola admitted.

On the impact of the Bundesliga on his personal coaching style, Pep Guardiola revealed, “I learned from the league. I learned from the players I had there. The transitions, the gegenpressing..."

“I learned a lot. It is not a surprise to me. All of them are exceptional managers”, Pep Guardiola concluded.

The Catalan boss’ trophy haul at Bayern Munich speaks for itself, but it is his transformative impact at the Allianz Arena that led to the appointment of Julien Nagelsmann - who has previously admitted that the City boss is his ‘role-model’.

Pep Guardiola’s in-depth appreciation for the Bundesliga and his fellow peers is an insight into a coach who, above all things, lives and breathes the beautiful game.

