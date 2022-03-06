Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on 'Exceptional' Manchester City Star Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the 'exceptional' John Stones ahead of the 187th Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon.

After a superb 2020/21 campaign for Manchester City, John Stones has found himself as the third choice centre-back for Pep Guardiola on numerous occasions throughout the 2021/22 season.

The Englishman has made only nine Premier League appearances thus far, which is less than expected after playing a key role for both Manchester City and England in 2021.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola believes that Stones will still a play vital role down the stretch this season.

“It’s so important but John didn’t play much because he was injured twice again, in the previous season he was never injured," Guardiola said ahead of Manchester City's clash with neighbors Manchester United on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and John Stones IMAGO / Sportimage Stones looks to pass the ball

He continued, “But what I feel is he’s incredibly mature, some of the knocks that life has given him, he understands his profession and his life much better and the proof is when he played right-back - he wasn’t just good, he was exceptional. Exceptional.

“Defensively and offensively and everything. That’s why with Ruben out, hopefully, he can be fit and be there."

And while Guardiola is clearly pleased with the flashes we have seen from Stones this season, the Catalan manager was quick to point out that the 27-year-old still has more room to grow.

“I don’t have doubts about John but he knows he can do better and every game is proof that he can do better, and today we trained specifically with him to do better in many aspects.

IMAGO / Action Plus John Stones and Kyle Walker IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Stones looks on in City's Champions League clash

“I think he’s ready to accept he can do better and when he doesn't play he’s not ‘oh I don’t play’, he helps a lot of the team and says, ‘I’m here’ and when that happens you will have a long and successful career," the Catalan concluded.

Stones will have to play a vital role for the Etihad outfit once again with Ruben Dias set to miss 4-6 weeks with a muscular injury.

To make matters worse, Nathan Ake also picked up an injury in the City's 2-0 victory over Peterborough United, leaving Guardiola with only two fit senior centre-backs heading into the final few months of the season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra