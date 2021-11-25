Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on PSG Stars Despite Champions League Defeat to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the Paris Saint-Germain players despite his Manchester City side cruising to a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

City - with a heavily rotated side - dominated Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium to confirm qualification and top spot in Group A.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians just after half-time with a well-taken finish at the back post. Manchester City were in control, but PSG had made their limited opportunities count.

The Blues didn't panic however, and immediately ceased control of the game to equalise through Raheem Sterling. Rodri's through ball was cut back by Kyle Walker for the 26-year-old to notch his third goal in three games.

With 15 minutes to play, Gabriel Jesus won the game for City. A similar method to the equaliser, Riyad Mahrez's whipped cross was cut back by Bernardo Silva for the Brazilian to tap home.

After the game, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for both sides in what was a Champions League classic at the Etihad Stadium. He was also quick to point out the depth of quality PSG possess.

"PSG, what a team, what players. We played really well. Incredibly good. Except five minutes after conceding a goal, but this is normal."

The Manchester City manager continued, "Top performance. Happy to be in the next stage [of the Champions League]. Focus on the Premier League until February."

Manchester City's focus will now, as Pep Guardiola points out, turn to the Premier League and the visit of West Ham United at the weekend. The Hammers are flying and will want City to be the latest of their big team scalps.

