Pep Guardiola heaps praise on two Man City stars after FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

The Manchester City players did not give up during their 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday evening, claims manager Pep Guardiola speaking after the game with broadcast media.

The Premier League leaders failed to create much in the attacking half of the pitch, as Chelsea largely controlled their defensive end.

However, the Manchester City manager was quick to say that his team did not fold.

“They played good in the first 15-20 minutes and we struggled a little bit. In the last ten minutes of the first half we were better. We didn't create much but we were there. In the final mins, with Phil and Gundogan, we created more”, said Pep Guardiola in his post-match press conference.

He continued, "Congratulations to Chelsea. They are strong, well organised - seven players in the middle - experienced. You need actions of quality. We were there, in general. The guys didn't give up. It was a tight game."

Pep Guardiola’s men largely failed to create any meaningful opportunities over the 90 minutes.

Out of form players such as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were unable to breakdown the solid Chelsea rear guard. The lacklustre individual performances could leave the Manchester City boss with a selection headache as the matches begin to dwindle down towards the end of the season.

Next up for Manchester City is a must-win Premier League clash against Aston Villa, with the aim of maintaining their significant lead over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side.

