Pep Guardiola Highlights Importance of Man City Victory Over Norwich This Weekend

Pep Guardiola has said that he is “excited to finally play at the Etihad with our people,” as Manchester City go in search of their first win of the new season against Norwich City this weekend.

This weekend, the Etihad Stadium will return to full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, as City prepare to welcome newly promoted Norwich to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City, who suffered their first opening day defeat in over a decade last Sunday, will be eager to secure their first win of the season on Saturday, as they look to overcome a Norwich side who suffered defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken of his excitement ahead of the fixture, as he told the media, "We are going to prepare to play a really good team. We are so excited to finally play at the Etihad with our people.”

The Blues suffered their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 2008 last year, with Pep Guardiola stating that the “result is important” ahead of the match against the Canaries.

Asked about the importance of a victory tomorrow, Pep Guardiola replied, “If we win it will be good, if we won't win it won't be good. The result is important, but we have to see the team growing.”

Sunday’s loss to Spurs means that Manchester City are already three points behind title rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

But Pep Guardiola is seemingly more concerned by the performance than the result, as he said that he hopes “to see the team better in many aspects from Spurs.”

"We want to be close to the top of the Premier League, but it is the second fixture. Many things will happen this season. Hopefully, we will win the game, but I hope to see the team better in many aspects from Spurs.”

