Pep Guardiola Highlights Major Improvements In Riyad Mahrez's Performances Following Impressive Champions League Outings

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, and has highlighted Riyad Mahrez for some well deserved praise.

After some world class performances in the past few seasons, the Algerian has really come alive this campaign - particularly in the latter stages of the Champions League, where he scored a crucial equaliser against Borussia Dortmund, and three goals across two-legs in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

When speaking about the winger's major improvement in performances, Pep Guardiola explained on Monday afternoon, "Riyad always was at a good level, maybe in the beginning he didn't play much because we had a structure but step by step he gained his position."

"Lately he has been playing really well, hopefully he can maintain this level next season."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

It normally takes a few seasons for a winger to fully flourish under Pep Guardiola's teachings - with Riyad Mahrez being a prime example of this.

Pep Guardiola was asked whether Friday's hat-trick hero at Newcastle United, Ferran Torres, has the potential to follow the same path as his attacking teammate.

"The players are not a stable situation, it goes up and down the mood of the players," Guardiola replied.

"He was in an incredible mood against Newcastle and was good. If you are not in the right moment there could be another guy who takes your position. When you are a positive you will play good."

More press conference coverage is available now on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra