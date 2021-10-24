Pep Guardiola Highlights One Aspect of Phil Foden's Game That Has A Room for Improvement Following Brighton Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that Phil Foden can hone his skills in front of goal despite netting a brace in his side's 4-1 victory against Brighton on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old has been in a rich vein form since recovering from a foot injury that kept him out of action for the first few weeks of the campaign.

With Raheem Sterling on the bench and Ferran Torres out injured, Foden was operated down the middle by City boss Pep Guardiola against the Seagulls, netting twice to make it four goals in eight outings since September.

The England international repaid his manager's faith by netting a brace against Graham Potter's side, as well as teeing Riyad Mahrez up to make it four in stoppage time.

After running the show for his boyhood club in their 5-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League in mid-week, the Stockport-born star again pulled the strings for City against Graham Potter's side in the south coast.

"He (Foden) is so aggressive attacking 10, 15, 20 metres from the defenders," said Guardiola in his post-match interview.

"He (Foden) scored two goals, but he could have scored more, the last games (he has not been) scoring. He had three, four one-on-one's against the keeper, but the decision wasn't perfect. He's 20 and can improve."

Guardiola was impressed by Brighton's display, though the hosts were at the end of an absolute hammering by the Sky Blues in the first-half, where City found their way to a three-goal lead by the interval.

Foden, who set up Riyad Mahrez for his seventh goal of the campaign in stoppage time, added: "You know what the manager (Guardiola) is like.

"We're going to keep going the next games, and keep the level. I've not had chance to be in the changing room. I'm sure he (Guardiola) will tell us we can be better."

