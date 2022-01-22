Pep Guardiola Hints at Decision on Manchester City Future to be Made at the End of the Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that a decision on his future at the Etihad Stadium could come at the end of the current season, while speaking during a recent press conference.

Into his sixth season at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has spent the most number of years in his managerial career at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan coach has almost certainly came, saw and conquered English football, winning a staggering three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four Carabao Cup along the way.

After signing a two-year contract extension with the club in autumn 2020, Guardiola's current deal is set to expire in summer 2023, as question marks hang over whether he will extend his stay or see out his contract with City and bid farewell.

Speaking in his latest press conference ahead of his side’s league fixture against Southampton, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his future at Manchester City.

“I am not thinking about that (his future)”, he opened.

Guardiola continued, “I am not a guy to think much in the future when I have the contract I have. I am thinking about Southampton. I am not good enough to think far away about my future because my future always depends on results.”

The Spaniard emphasised on staying focused on the present, saying, “I feel protected here. I feel good. I feel comfortable, they gave me everything. I like to work with these players. Hopefully, they like to work with us.”

“That’s all. Southampton, rest a little bit and continue. At the end of the season, we will see what happens”, the Manchester City manager concluded.

As the City faithful await a decision at the end of the current campaign, the majority of the fanbase will have their fingers crossed that their love affair with Pep Guardiola will continue for years to come.

