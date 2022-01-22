Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Hints at Decision on Manchester City Future to be Made at the End of the Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that a decision on his future at the Etihad Stadium could come at the end of the current season, while speaking during a recent press conference.

Into his sixth season at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has spent the most number of years in his managerial career at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan coach has almost certainly came, saw and conquered English football, winning a staggering three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four Carabao Cup along the way.

After signing a two-year contract extension with the club in autumn 2020, Guardiola's current deal is set to expire in summer 2023, as question marks hang over whether he will extend his stay or see out his contract with City and bid farewell.

Speaking in his latest press conference ahead of his side’s league fixture against Southampton, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his future at Manchester City.

I am not thinking about that (his future)”, he opened.

Read More

Guardiola continued, “I am not a guy to think much in the future when I have the contract I have. I am thinking about Southampton. I am not good enough to think far away about my future because my future always depends on results.”

The Spaniard emphasised on staying focused on the present, saying, “I feel protected here. I feel good. I feel comfortable, they gave me everything. I like to work with these players. Hopefully, they like to work with us.”

That’s all. Southampton, rest a little bit and continue. At the end of the season, we will see what happens”, the Manchester City manager concluded.

As the City faithful await a decision at the end of the current campaign, the majority of the fanbase will have their fingers crossed that their love affair with Pep Guardiola will continue for years to come.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0045890488h
News

Pep Guardiola Hints at Decision on Manchester City Future to be Made at the End of the Season

1 minute ago
Pep and Bernardo Anfield Cover
News

Pep Guardiola Insists on Not Betraying Manchester City Following Question on Future

40 minutes ago
imago1008252544h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Confident' in Striker Signing Before The End of January Transfer Window

57 minutes ago
Walker Cancelo Cover
News

Kyle Walker Credits Strong Competition for Places for Keeping Man City Teammates 'On Their Toes'

1 hour ago
imago1008252552h
News

Deal For Striker 'About to Close', City Competing With Real Madrid For Erling Haaland - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 21th 2022

1 hour ago
Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Likely to Beat Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to Capture of Star Forward - Financial Aspects of Deal Revealed

1 hour ago
imago1009235390h
News

Arsenal ‘Conscious’ of Possible Manchester City Interest in Mikel Arteta as Contract Expiry Looms

1 hour ago
imago1008975695h
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

2 hours ago