Pep Guardiola Hints At Further Man City Summer Transfer Business Following Jack Grealish Signing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up on the possibility of the club making more summer signings, in the wake of securing a £100 million move for Jack Grealish.

It is no secret that Manchester City intend to replace the recently departed Sergio Aguero, with Tottenham star Harry Kane as the reported number one target.

And ahead of the club’s trip to London for the Community Shield, Pep Guardiola spoke about the possibility of the club continuing to strengthen the squad in the summer market.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers?

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

"Maybe one, but no more. Like everybody knows everything is difficult today because of the pandemic and for many reasons, so we’ll see. But if we had to stay with the squad, even without Jack or any player, we’d be great," Pep Guardiola said.

He continued, "We can’t forget we made maybe the best season ever at Man City last season - one of the best for sure - with these players, and the players are fantastic all of them, only we believe when we win is when we have to change."

As hinted at earlier in his press conference, there is a list of first team players who want to leave the Etihad club this summer - with Bernardo Silva being named as one of those figures by the Manchester City manager.

In typical fashion, Pep Guardiola made his feelings known about the situation.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

"Players want more minutes, I understand completely and if they aren't satisfied, if we can’t give it to them they’ll find it in another place, but if it’s not possible they will stay, they’re professional and will do the best for this Club.”

While the domestic campaign will kick off on Saturday, according to Pep Guardiola, there could still be quite a bit of movement to and from the Manchester City squad in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra