Pep Guardiola Hints At Potential Kevin De Bruyne Injury Concern After Brace in Man United Victory

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on Kevin De Bruyne after the playmaker appeared to be in some discomfort following his substitution against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Kevin De Bruyne was back at his brilliant best on Sunday evening, putting in a man of the match performance in Manchester City's 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United.

Two first-half goals from the Belgium international saw the Premier League champions enter the interval with a 2-1 advantage, with former Manchester City academy star Jadon Sancho grabbing one for the visitors.

After an injury-riddled summer and a slow start to the season on the back of those knocks, De Bruyne appears to be firing on all cylinders once again as Manchester City reclaimed a six-point lead at the top of the table.



IMAGO / Sportimage Kevin De Bruyne IMAGO / Sportimage Kevin De Bruyne

However, there was some concern when De Bruyne looked to be in some pain after being taken off in the 80th minute, as the 30-year-old immediately went into conversation with the Manchester City medical staff.

Pep Guardiola provided an update on the City talisman's fitness in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, after De Bruyne added to his five-star first half display by setting up Riyad Mahrez for a brilliant third in the second half.

Twitter: if2is Kevin De Bruyne IMAGO / Sportimage Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden

"A little bit (of an injury concern) there, but not a problem. He (De Bruyne) made an incredible effort playing lots of minutes. He's back to his best," the Manchester City manager said.

That will be taken as good news for the Manchester City faithful after some concern following Sunday's derby triumph that De Bruyne's match-winning performance could potentially have been marred by another injury.

De Bruyne will be a key asset for the Sky Blues down the stretch as Manchester City find themselves still fighting on the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League fronts.

Up next for Guardiola's men is a midweek visit from Sporting Lisbon to the Etihad Stadium in the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra