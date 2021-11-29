Pep Guardiola Hints At Possible Man City Plans To Be Used For The First Time In Three Years

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Manchester City may travel abroad for the first time in three years during January, to Abu Dhabi for a warm weather training camp.

City, who are currently second in the Premier League table, have eight matches scheduled during the month of December, as they look to up the ante in their pursuit of winning back-to-back league titles for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

The Blues secured qualification for the knock-out stages of the Champions League with a game to spare, as they beat PSG 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium last week. Pep Guardiola's side also secured a 2-1 win on Sunday, as they beat top four chasing West Ham to move within a point of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

With a hectic and pivotal month of fixtures ahead, Pep Guardiola has suggested that a mid-season break to Abu Dhabi is potentially on the cards for his Manchester City squad.

Covid-19 restrictions have prevented the Blues from travelling to Abu Dhabi since 2018, although trips to the Middle Eastern country had become common since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008.

The end of January will likely present an opportunity for a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, with Pep Guardiola seemingly keen to ensure his players are fully prepared for the second-half of the campaign.

When asked about the possibility of the squad travelling to Abu Dhabi in the New Year, Guardiola replied, "Maybe it’s possible, yeah.”

Speaking about the plans in recent days, the Manchester City manager went on to say, "Being together there, change a bit our routine, continue training there in good weather conditions and good environment, close to our chairman."

"The people spend time together, have good dinners together. Be in the pool a little bit, sun. This is the reason why. We don't go on holiday, we go to work. Instead of doing it here, do it there. This is the reason why."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra