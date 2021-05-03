Pep Guardiola hints at possible Raheem Sterling involvement during crunch PSG clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has put out a message to Raheem Sterling, stating that the England international needs to be ready to play a key role in the remainder of the season, despite being relatively out of form in recent weeks.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has put out a message to Raheem Sterling, stating that the England international needs to be ready to play a key role in the remainder of the season, despite being relatively out of form in recent weeks.

Raheem Sterling’s form has noticeably dropped in previous games compared to the very high standards set over the past few seasons, which has led to the Englishman being dropped from Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven in crucial matches.

Despite that, the Manchester City boss has spoken out on the situation, claiming that Raheem Sterling could very well still have a key role to play in the club's hunt for a stunning treble this season.

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

"He deserved to play in Paris but it's unfair if I leave Phil (Foden) or Riyad (Mahrez) out now. It's difficult for me. I'm justifying my decisions and I don't want to,” said Pep Guardiola after the weekend's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the capital, as relayed by Sky Sports.

The Manchester City boss continued, “Raheem played exceptional in the last two games and he has to be ready because we have a final and maybe he is going to play many minutes from the beginning.”

Pep Guardiola stood strong in his typical stance that every player must be ready to play, regardless of the magnitude of the situation, or how out of form they are perceived to be.

"Maybe if we get to the final of the Champions League ... everyone can play. That is the reason why over many years the commitment is there to be in a position to be where we were winning all these titles."

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash

READ MORE: Ousmane Dembele has labelled one Man City forward as 'incredible'

The club face a gruelling week of games, as they are set to clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, and then quickly turn around to try and win the Premier League title by knocking off a high-flying Chelsea side.

Needless to say, most of the Manchester City squad will have the opportunity to prove themselves in the coming days, and even more so in the top-flight once the club's third title in four seasons is mathematically secured.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

