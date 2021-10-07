    • October 7, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Hit With Double Selection Headache Involving Key Man City Stars

    Manchester City’s Brazilian international players are set to be at risk of missing the Premier League champions’ match with Burnley after the conclusion of the ongoing international break.
    During the September break, a conflict between Premier League clubs and the Brazilian Football Association arose - owing to the UK Government’s quarantine regulations which would have seen players undergo a 10-day quarantine upon their return from South America.

    Ultimately, affected Premier League clubs refused to release their Brazilian stars for September's international fixtures.

    The UK has since adjusted quarantine rules around footballers returning from ‘red list’ countries - a move which allows Brazil to call up players, and for players to be able to train and play immediately upon their return.

    However, despite the change and owing to the scheduling of Brazil’s October match against Uruguay on Friday 15th, some clubs including Manchester City will be at risk of being without their Brazilian contingent for the round of Premier League fixtures on September 16th.

    As highlighted by a new report in the Daily Mail this week, Manchester City’s Brazilian stars are set to miss the upcoming match with Burnley due to the Brazilian FA refusing to allow Premier League players to return to England early.

    The report notes that Brazil have followed Argentina in declaring that Premier League players will be unable to return to England earlier than scheduled - affecting several clubs who could now be without some of their key players in their next domestic match.

    Owing to the stance of the Brazilian FA, City may now be unable to field Ederson and Gabriel Jesus when they host Burnley on Saturday 16th October - potentially handing opportunities to the likes of Zack Steffen and Riyad Mahrez. 

    Understandably irked owing to September’s debacle, Brazil head coach Tite has defiantly stated, “There was never that possibility [of Brazilian Premier League players returning to England early]. They were called up for the three games."

    Due to Brazil’s refusal to allow players to return early, along with Ederson and Gabriel Jesus possible missing Manchester City’s next match, the likes of Allison, Fabinho, Thiago Silva, Raphinha, Fred, Douglas Luiz and Emerson will now also be thrown into doubt over their availability for the next round of matches.

