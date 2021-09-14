Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Claims He Will Leave Man City at the End of His Contract

Pep Guardiola has hit back at a journalist who claims he admitted to the Brazilian press that he would leave Manchester City at the end of his current contract.

In late August, Pep Guardiola gave an exclusive interview to an online forum for Brazilian company XP Investimentos.

During the interview, the Catalan was quoted as suggesting he would leave Manchester City in 2023 - upon the expiry of his contact. Adding that, after seven years at the helm, he would need a break.

In full, the Manchester City manager was claimed to have said, "After seven years at this club, I think I'm going to have a break. I will need to rest after being somewhere so many years and also stop to evaluate what we've done and to try to learn from other coaches."

However, Pep Guardiola clarified his comments at a subsequent press conference, saying, “I didn’t say after two years I will finish my period in Manchester City.”

“I can leave maybe in two months if the results are not good or if the organisation is tired of me or if I cannot handle better the players. I can leave in three months or I can leave in five years."

Easing the mind of Manchester City fans, Pep Guardiola went on to say he would like to experience an international tournament at some point, but at the moment, he's very happy at the Etihad Stadium.

However, in Tuesday's pre-match press conference before a crucial Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, the Catalan was again faced with the same question - and fans could see he was visibly irritated.

After taking a brief second to compose himself, Pep Guardiola responded with a firm response, "I didn’t say that."

About as conclusive as you get.

The manager is definitely frustrated at being bombarded with the same questions, especially questions he has already previously clarified.

