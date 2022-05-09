Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Journalist Playing Down Manchester City's Premier League Dominance

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola cheekily responded to a journalist's unintentional attempts at trying to play down the possibility of his side winning the last four of the five Premier League titles.

After Manchester City’s shock Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the semi-final on Wednesday night, several fans and pundits alike were extremely critical of Pep Guardiola.

IMAGO / PA Images With the Catalan manager’s inability to crack the code thus far in Europe’s elite competition at the Etihad Stadium being slated by many, there were several critics who went on to question if his time as Manchester City boss had even been a success. IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking recently, Pep Guardiola was keen to bite back after one journalist unintentionally played down the prospect of his Manchester City side potentially winning four of the last five Premier League titles. One journalist asked, "If you win the Premier League title this season, that will be four seasons out of the last five that you've won the title - which is quite a fantastic achievement..."

Pep Guardiola interrupted and stated with a wry smile, “Quite? Just quite? It’s not awesome?"

While the Catalan himself has previously acknowledged that the euphoria attached with the biggest moments of the Champions League is ‘incomparable’, he also stated that the Premier League ultimately exemplifies a side’s levels of consistency.

Despite the fact that the Catalan boss’ latest response should be considered as merely tongue-in-cheek, it also points to how there are some that fail to quite appreciate the size of his accomplishments at Manchester City.

Going head-to-head with one of the best sides in Premier League history in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as the entire division is believed to be at its peak, Pep Guardiola has managed to level legendary former managers such as Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger in terms of his title wins (three) in five full seasons.

Adding yet another title to his CV will make him the outright second most successful coach in Premier League history, behind Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson - which points to the Sky Blues’ coach's incredible dominance since his appointment.

Manchester City's dominant 5-0 win in their most recent battle against Newcastle put the club into a strong three-point lead at the top of the table, and winning their other remaining fixtures would mean Pep Guardiola's possible achievement of winning four of the last five Premier League titles is nothing short of era-defining.

