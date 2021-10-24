Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Sky Sports Reporter for Question Regarding Man City Issue

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not impressed with a question regarding the absence of a striker in his ranks after his side ran out 4-1 winners away at Brighton on Saturday evening.

The Premier League champions showed once more that they do not necessarily need the services of an out-and-out striker in find the net after a stylish win at the Amex Stadium.

A brace from Phil Foden and strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez ensured the three points for the Sky Blues, who are yet to find a suitable replacement for Sergio Aguero after he departed the club in the summer.

Guardiola has often been asked if his side will pay for the consequences of their decision to try and defend their league title without a striker, as he has once more following his side's win in the south coast.

The Catalan boss was once more asked by a Sky Sports reporter if City will be able to sustain the same pressure across all competitions over the course of the season without a classical number nine.

Guardiola said, in a rather frustrated tone: "Sky, I'm gonna tell you something. One day we'll lose and you'll ask me, 'Do you need a striker'. I bet you whatever you want. I don't buy this question."

City have turned the ship after a shaky start to the season that saw them record consecutive 1-0 losses at the hands of Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League in August.

Guardiola's men have not struggled to score despite Aguero's absence, with Riyad Mahrez (7), Phil Foden (4), Kevin De Bruyne (3), Ferran Torres (3) and Gabriel Jesus (3) all having netted at least thrice so far this season.

The Manchester side have had 15 different goalscorers across all competitions since August, including 19-year-old academy star Cole Palmer, who netted his first Champions League goal in midweek against Club Brugge.

