    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Sky Sports Reporter for Question Regarding Man City Issue

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was not impressed with a question regarding the absence of a striker in his ranks after his side ran out 4-1 winners away at Brighton on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions showed once more that they do not necessarily need the services of an out-and-out striker in find the net after a stylish win at the Amex Stadium.

    A brace from Phil Foden and strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez ensured the three points for the Sky Blues, who are yet to find a suitable replacement for Sergio Aguero after he departed the club in the summer.

    Guardiola has often been asked if his side will pay for the consequences of their decision to try and defend their league title without a striker, as he has once more following his side's win in the south coast.

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    The Catalan boss was once more asked by a Sky Sports reporter if City will be able to sustain the same pressure across all competitions over the course of the season without a classical number nine.

    Guardiola said, in a rather frustrated tone: "Sky, I'm gonna tell you something. One day we'll lose and you'll ask me, 'Do you need a striker'. I bet you whatever you want. I don't buy this question."

    City have turned the ship after a shaky start to the season that saw them record consecutive 1-0 losses at the hands of Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League in August.

    READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

    READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

    Guardiola's men have not struggled to score despite Aguero's absence, with Riyad Mahrez (7), Phil Foden (4), Kevin De Bruyne (3), Ferran Torres (3) and Gabriel Jesus (3) all having netted at least thrice so far this season.

    The Manchester side have had 15 different goalscorers across all competitions since August, including 19-year-old academy star Cole Palmer, who netted his first Champions League goal in midweek against Club Brugge.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Pep vs Brighton 2
    News

    Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Sky Sports Reporter for Question Regarding Man City Issue

    17 seconds ago
    58
    News

    Pep Guardiola Highlights One Aspect of Phil Foden's Game That Has A Room for Improvement Following Brighton Win

    1 hour ago
    Foden vs Brighton
    News

    “The Manager Will Tell Us We Can Be Better” - Phil Foden Believes Man City Can Improve Following Brighton Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35712194
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Provides Update on Fitness Following Recent Injury Struggles

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35714001
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Showers Praise on Man City Star After Vintage Performance Against Brighton

    4 hours ago
    sipa_33283668
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: West Ham vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35715067
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Disagrees With Public Opinion of Man City's First-Half Performance Against Brighton

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35723211
    News

    Pep Guardiola Pinpoints Phil Foden's Best Position After Brighton Victory

    6 hours ago