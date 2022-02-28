Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Hits Out at Chelsea and Manchester United in Suggestion That Both Teams Sit Back and Defend

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has indirectly hit out at the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United for their style of play, as he named the sides who offer a forward-thinking style of play during a recent press conference.

Despite Manchester City dominating possession against a compact Everton side at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, it took a scrappy Phil Foden winner for them to earn a hard-fought three points in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side had set up in a low block to keep the devastating Manchester City attack at bay, and it took an unrelenting surge from the visitors to finally find the answer in the 81st minute.

However, facing such tight defences is far from a surprise for Manchester City at this point, who often have to be patient in their approach against the large majority of sides in England's top-flight.

Pep Cover Everton Away

Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City's travelling supporters at Goodison Park

imago1010187296h

Pep Guardiola greets Ruben Dias and Oleksandr Zinchenko after their defensive performance against Everton in the Premier League

Speaking during a recent press conference, Pep Guardiola revealed whether sides tend to sit back and defend deep against them on a regular basis.

Except Liverpool, Brighton, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leeds United, the rest (of the teams in the Premier League sit back)”, the Manchester City boss opened.

Read More

The Catalan manager continued this week, “The rest sit back, but I’m not saying there is anything wrong with that. Every manager can do what they want. One of the principles is to be patient."

"Don’t concede goals and in the right moment, we can do it. We need to continue doing like this."

Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie

Pep Guardiola on the touchline against Sporting

Pep Guardiola barks instructions during Manchester City's last-16 tie

Pep Guardiola on the touchline against Sporting

It is certainly hard to argue with the Spanish tactician’s assessment, as most sides expect not to have a major share of possession against Manchester City and instead, tend to set up with two banks of four.

As Pep Guardiola states however, every team has the right to set up how they wish to, but it is his side’s relentless nature of constantly going for goal which makes it impossible to tame Manchester City for the entirety of a contest.

Pep Cover Everton Away
Pep Guardiola Hits Out at Chelsea and Manchester United in Suggestion That Both Teams Sit Back and Defend

