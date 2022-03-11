Pep Guardiola: I Don't Care Whether Bernardo Silva is the Best Player in the World or Not

Speaking during a recent interview with Sky Sports, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has strongly stated that he simply does not care whether Bernardo Silva is seen as the best player in the world.

Alongside names such as Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva has been widely recognised as one of the stand-out players in world football by several fans and pundits alike this season.

While the aforementioned trio steal the headlines for their incredible goalscoring abilities, there is a suggestion that the midfield maestro’s instrumental presence both offensively and defensively makes him the most complete footballer out of the bunch.

IMAGO / Colorsport In new interview with Sky Sports centred around the on-field contributions of Bernardo Silva this season, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether he believes the Portugal international is the best player in the world. IMAGO / PA Images “I don’t know if Bernardo (Silva) is the best player in the world and I don’t care. What I see is an incredibly nice guy. It is a joy to work with him. He is an extraordinary player, absolutely," Guardiola said. IMAGO / Sportimage

The Catalan boss has expressed his admiration for the in-form Portuguese international on several occasions already this campaign, admitting that he wishes the 27-year old stays at the Etihad Stadium for years to come, after Manchester City’s 5-0 victory against Sporting in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16.

After a summer in which the Benfica academy graduate looked set for a move abroad, his eventual stay has proven to be priceless for Manchester City, as the midfield maestro has emerged as arguably their biggest contributor this term.

While debates about Bernardo Silva being the best player in world football will continue to rumble on until the end of the season, Pep Guardiola seems to understand that words can’t do justice to such a gem of a footballer.

