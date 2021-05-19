Pep Guardiola Identifies Benfica Star As Possible Man City Summer Recruit - Club Faces Competition From Atletico Madrid

Manchester City are planning to patch up their long term problems on the left side of the back four, with the Blues already being linked with numerous prospects ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Pep Guardiola has finally decided to solve Manchester City’s left-back problems after running out of patience with the underperforming Benjamin Mendy and is ready to dive into the market in search of a suitable replacement.

The Blues have been linked with a multitude of left back’s from across the European market, with the likes of Sporting’s Nuno Mendes, Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico, Atalanta’s Robin Gosens and Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi all reportedly being on Txiki Begiristain’s shortlist.

According to the latest edition of Spanish newspaper La Razon, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the decision-makers at the Etihad have also added Alex Grimaldo of S.L. Benfica to their list of potential left-back targets. Pep Guardiola is said to be interested in bringing the La Masia graduate into his defensive setup.

Grimaldo left Barcelona to start a new chapter in Portugal with Benfica where he is a regular starter under manager Jorge Jesus. The player seems to have now set his eyes on a move abroad and with Manchester City looming around in search of a left-back, the development of this situation is likely to be monitored throughout the summer.

The 25-year-old is an attack minded left-back, frequently seen putting in gorgeous crosses with his left foot. He is calm and nonchalant in possession but is usually seen barking orders to his teammates, displaying his strong leadership qualities.

Grimaldo is a classy set-piece taker and specialises in dead ball situations, much like Manchester City veteran Aleks Kolarov. His strong link-up play and maturity in possession, coupled with his impeccable timing at challenges is what attracts scouts from all around Europe. If the situation demands, he is also used in the midfield due to his supreme ball-playing abilities, a quality which will be extremely handy in Guardiola’s setup.

With Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid also interested in the player, it is to be seen how this story develops over the summer and whether the player goes back to Spain or decides to take up a completely new challenge in Manchester. As reported earlier, City’s pursuit of a new left-back also depends on their ability to part ways with Benjamin Mendy in the upcoming transfer window.

