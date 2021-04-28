Pep Guardiola identifies key area for improvement in Man City side, despite memorable victory over PSG

Pep Guardiola has said he understands his Manchester City sides first-half struggles against Paris Saint-Germain, in their impressive Champions League semi-final victory in the French capital.

The Catalan boss was speaking to the press after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez in the second half earned his side a first leg lead and two vital away goals.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Blues though, with PSG enjoying a spell of brilliant football in the first half. But it's something Pep Guardiola says is understandable with City's lack of semi-final experience.

"At 1-0 they were good, we couldn't press well, we didn't have the good possession in the right positions. It's normal, I understand this club doesn't have experience in this stages. It helps us to realise when we're ourselves anything can happen. The second half especially we were incredibly aggressive and played really well."

Pep Guardiola has also said his side have learned from previous experiences of falling behind early in a game - most recently the quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The manager said, "In Dortmund we concede a goal, we come back, today the same. All I want in second leg is to be ourselves. We cannot do it a different way. Hopefully we can find the right words and the right decisions to do it."

