Pep Guardiola Identifies Moment "Everything Started" For Man City In First Interview After Premier League Title Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke out about his delight at winning his third Premier League title in four years with the Etihad club, during an exclusive interview with the official club website on Tuesday night.

The trophy was clinched on Tuesday, when Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side secured a vital 2-1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, strengthening their hopes of a Champions League spot - and handing City the title.

In an exclusive interview from the City Football Academy, where a number of first-team players and staff were celebrating the success, Pep Guardiola opened up about the achievement.

“Relief. Incredible, happy for many, many people. It is a massive achievement for the contenders and the opponents that we had, and lockdown that everybody knows. Incredibly satisfied.”

He continued, “The Premier League is every day. In the Cups and knock-out games everything can happen, but the Premier League is every day and we did it incredibly."

The Manchester City boss reiterated a stance he typically takes when questioned on the importance of certain pieces of silverware - the Premier League trophy is the most important trophy for the club.

Pep Guardiola cited Manchester City’s staggering unbeaten run during the winter period as a key factor in the ultimate success.

“The Premier League is the most important because [it is] every three days, every three days for ten months, fighting against the big, big teams, and against the teams who are not fighting for the Premier League, but they are so complicated to beat.”

“I think everything started on the 19th of December, when we won in Southampton and [only] lost again on the 7th of March against Manchester United. In that period, we won absolutely everything, all of the games, and that makes the premier league possible.”

Like his captain Fernandinho said earlier in the day, Pep Guardiola quickly pointed out that the success of Manchester City stems from all those who work behind the scenes.

“It is not just the players, I know that everybody focuses on the manager in the press conference and the players on the pitch but there are a thousand people working behind the scenes [to] make this possible.”

