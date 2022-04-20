Pep Guardiola Identifies One Manchester City Player for Making 'Incredible Contribution' This Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Nathan Ake as an 'exceptional person' for his vital contributions in the club shirt, while also providing a positive update on Ruben Dias' fitness.

One of the biggest success stories from Manchester City’s impressive campaign so far is the redemption of Nathan Ake.

After several critics used the power of hindsight to question the logic behind signing the Dutchman for £40 million due to his constant injury issues, the former Bournemouth man has proved his doubters wrong by emerging as a key squad player for arguably the best team in Europe this term.

Coming up trumps in big moments such as his heroic goal line clearance against Arsenal on New Year’s Day or his incredible cameo appearance off the bench against Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final to help Manchester City shut up shop, Nathan Ake’s reliability has made him a fan favourite.

Speaking ahead of his side's upcoming Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether he was impressed by the 27-year old's displays this season. "He's so reliable, especially when you behave in your life like him, he always will do good. In the bad phases, always helping, exceptional person", he revealed. The Catalan manager continued, "As a football player, when these people, when they don't get the minutes he deserves and then gets the minutes, he's thinking about the other ones and has done well. He's aware of the behaviours and feelings and his life is better."

After singing the Dutch international’s praises, the Manchester City boss gave an update on another one of his defenders’ fitness in Ruben Dias and went on to shine light on the vital contributions made by the other centre-backs during his absence.

“Ruben (Dias) trained really good and yesterday (Monday) but has been seven weeks off. When you recover you need tempo. He's intelligent, is a guy who knows his body. We are more than delighted he's back."

Pep Guardiola was also keen to praise the contributions of the entire Manchester City central defensive unit, as he said, "Nathan (Ake) makes incredible contribution, Aymer (Aymeric Laporte) and John (Stones) play a lot of games.”

Ultimately, every centre-back at Manchester City deserves their fair share of credit for helping the side boast the best defensive record in the Premier League this term.

