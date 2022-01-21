Pep Guardiola Identifies Southampton Star as 'the Best in the World' in One Category Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Pep Guardiola has described Southampton playmaker James Ward-Prowse as being the 'best in the world' at present in one particular category, speaking on Friday afternoon.

While Manchester City have tossed aside every Premier League opponent that they have faced since early November, they will not be taking Saturday's tussle with Southampton lightly, according to Pep Guardiola.

The South Coast side are one of only four teams to take points off of the Premier League leaders this season, proving to be a stubborn opponent in a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium back in September.

"The quality they have, the exceptional manager, always was a tough game, the players know it. And incredible challenge," Pep Guardiola said about the Saints in his Friday press conference.

To add to Pep Guardiola's concerns about squaring off with Ralph Hasenhüttl's men, the Etihad outfit will have to contain one of English football's most in form players - James Ward-Prowse.

"He is the best (set-piece) taker I have ever seen, right now in the world," Pep Guardiola said about facing James Ward-Prowse this weekend.

"He is so good, maybe this quality of a football player. He's a team player, great quality without the ball. Set pieces and corners is exceptional."

And while Pep Guardiola is closing in on the 500-point mark in his Manchester City Premier League career, the Catalan boss is only focused on the tough task ahead of him at the Saint Mary's Stadium.

"I'm not thinking of this when it hasn't happened, it will happen sooner or later. We struggle in the first leg last season, we struggle in the actions this year, Southampton are a tough team."

