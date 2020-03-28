Pep Guardiola identifies 'three problem areas' of the Man City squad

Pep Guardiola has identified three problem areas of the Manchester City squad which need consideration for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Catalan boss has spent the past few weeks looking into the weaknesses of his Manchester City squad, and has picked out three problems in particular - the left-back area, the captaincy situation and the challenge of replacing Sergio Agüero.

Starting with the left-back situation. This season was supposed to be Benjamin Mendy’s 'consecration campaign’, but as it's turned out, he's shared the starting spot with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The dilemma is whether Pep Guardiola chooses to stick with the two options at his disposal, or opt for a new signing. This decision is said to be 'the great unknown'.

The second problem is the role of captain, set to be made vacant by the departing David Silva. The obvious option to take on the role is Fernandinho, but the club are also considering a younger player like Kevin De Bruyne.

Finally, the plan post-Agüero has to be agreed. Gabriel Jesus has lacked consistency in his time in Manchester so far; so a decision needs to be made whether the Brazilian is an adequate replacement.

